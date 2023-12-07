Greek stocks end flat on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended flat on the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, as investors found little new incentives to open new positions in the market. The general index of the market eased 0.16% to close at 1,273.33 points, the Large Cap index eased 0.1% and the Mid Cap index ended 0.06% down. The Bank index remained under pressure, losing 1.51%.

Turnover was 89.58 million euros in volume of 26.3 million shares. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 70 to 30, with another 47 issues unchanged. Eurobank (-1.53%), National Bank (-3.23%), Hellenic Exchanges (-2.38%) and Alpha Bank (-0.67%) suffered losses among blue chip stocks, while OTE (1.53%), PPC (1.12%) and Entersoft (0.92%) scored gain.