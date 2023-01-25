Greek stocks end flat - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended flat on the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with the market easily absorbing an early wave of profit-taking selling.

The general index of the market eased 0.01% to close at 993.86 opints, after rising above the 1,000-barrier during the day. The Large Cap index fell 0.35% and the Mid Cap index rose 0.03%. Turnover was 81.28 million euros in volume of 34,335,141 shares.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Titan (6.66%), Aegean Airlines (2.53%) and Hellenic Petroleum (2.24%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Elvalhalcor (-2.16%), Sarantis (-2.05%) and Viohalco (-2.02%) suffered losses. Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 57 to 43, with another 25 issues unchanged. Attica Bank (15.91%) and Vioter (10.62%) were top gainers, while Mathios (-10.26%) and MIG (-4.92%) were top losers.