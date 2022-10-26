 Greek stocks end flat - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek stocks end flat

Χρηματιστήριο αγορά συναλλάγματος συνάλλαγμα δείκτες Ευρωπαϊκά Χρηματιστήρια
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek stocks ended flat in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The general index of the market eased 0.07% to close at 862.76 points. The Large Cap index eased 0.18% and the Mid Cap index rose 0.14%. Turnover was 57.12 million euros in volume of 17,537,622 shares.

Motor Oil (4.18%), Aegean Airlines (3.04%) and Sarantis (2.38%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Bank (-2.55%), PPC (-2.28%) and Piraeus Port (-1.90%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Oil (2.98%) and Insurance (2.72%) moved up, while Food (-1.78%) and Telecoms (-1.02%) moved down.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 59 to 51, with another 21 issues unchanged. Lanakam (9.87%) and Tzirakian (7.77%) were top gainers, while Yalco (-20%) and ELVE (-4.72%) were top losers.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ