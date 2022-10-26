Greek stocks end flat - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended flat in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The general index of the market eased 0.07% to close at 862.76 points. The Large Cap index eased 0.18% and the Mid Cap index rose 0.14%. Turnover was 57.12 million euros in volume of 17,537,622 shares.
Motor Oil (4.18%), Aegean Airlines (3.04%) and Sarantis (2.38%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Bank (-2.55%), PPC (-2.28%) and Piraeus Port (-1.90%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Oil (2.98%) and Insurance (2.72%) moved up, while Food (-1.78%) and Telecoms (-1.02%) moved down.
Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 59 to 51, with another 21 issues unchanged. Lanakam (9.87%) and Tzirakian (7.77%) were top gainers, while Yalco (-20%) and ELVE (-4.72%) were top losers.