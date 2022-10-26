Greek stocks end flat - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended flat in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The general index of the market eased 0.07% to close at 862.76 points. The Large Cap index eased 0.18% and the Mid Cap index rose 0.14%. Turnover was 57.12 million euros in volume of 17,537,622 shares.

Motor Oil (4.18%), Aegean Airlines (3.04%) and Sarantis (2.38%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Bank (-2.55%), PPC (-2.28%) and Piraeus Port (-1.90%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Oil (2.98%) and Insurance (2.72%) moved up, while Food (-1.78%) and Telecoms (-1.02%) moved down.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 59 to 51, with another 21 issues unchanged. Lanakam (9.87%) and Tzirakian (7.77%) were top gainers, while Yalco (-20%) and ELVE (-4.72%) were top losers.