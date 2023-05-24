Greek stocks end down on profit taking - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended lower on the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as investors took profits after a three-day rally which pushed the general index of the market 6.65% up to 9-year highs.

Traders said market sentiment was also affected by a decline on international markets on fears of a debt accident in the US.

The general index fell 1.12% to close at 1,191.83 points, the Large Cap index ended 1.54% down and the Mid Cap index eased 0.66%. Turnover was 146.59 million euros in volume of 37,954,389 shares.

Quest Holdings (9.27%), Aegean Airlines (3.53%) and Ellaktor (3.12%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Elvalhalcor (-5.61%), Eurobank (-4.05%), Mytilineos (-3.05%) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Health (1.99%) and Technology (1.15%) moved up, while Banks (-2.96%) and Industrial Productse (-2.55%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 67 to 35, with another 17 issues unchanged.

Quest Holdings (9.27%) and Progressive (8.23%) were top gainers, while Akritas (-6.40%) and Vioter (-5.66%) were top losers.