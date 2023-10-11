Greek stocks end 4.19% up - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks soared on Tuesday, as investors returned strongly on the Athens Stock Exchange, ending a three-day decline which pushed the general index 5.03% down.

Investment interest focused on blue chip stocks, such as banks, PPC, Mytilineos and Viohalco. The general index jumped 4.19% to close at 1,157.85 points, with the Large Cap index up 4.80% and the Mid Cap index rising 2.80%. Turnover was 120.114 million euros in volume of 29,169,621 shares.

All blue chip stocks moved up, led by Mytilineos (8.06%), Eurobank (7.58%), Piraeus Bank (7.46%), National Bank (6.75%), Viohalco (6.19%) and PPC (6.07%). All sectors ended higher led by Industrial Products (7.75%), Banks (6.81%) and Raw Materials (5.87%).

Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 96 to 11, with another 10 issues unchanged. Cenergy (10.71%) and Vioter (9.71%) were top gainers, while SATO (-8.97%) and ELBE (-6.25%) were top losers.