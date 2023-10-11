 Greek stocks end 4.19% up - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek stocks end 4.19% up

Στα πράσινα οι δείκτες στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Στα «πράσινα» οι δείκτες στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών / Φωτογραφία: ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ-EUROKINISSΙ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek stocks soared on Tuesday, as investors returned strongly on the Athens Stock Exchange, ending a three-day decline which pushed the general index 5.03% down.

Investment interest focused on blue chip stocks, such as banks, PPC, Mytilineos and Viohalco. The general index jumped 4.19% to close at 1,157.85 points, with the Large Cap index up 4.80% and the Mid Cap index rising 2.80%. Turnover was 120.114 million euros in volume of 29,169,621 shares.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

All blue chip stocks moved up, led by Mytilineos (8.06%), Eurobank (7.58%), Piraeus Bank (7.46%), National Bank (6.75%), Viohalco (6.19%) and PPC (6.07%). All sectors ended higher led by Industrial Products (7.75%), Banks (6.81%) and Raw Materials (5.87%).

Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 96 to 11, with another 10 issues unchanged. Cenergy (10.71%) and Vioter (9.71%) were top gainers, while SATO (-8.97%) and ELBE (-6.25%) were top losers.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ