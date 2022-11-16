Greek stocks end 1.86% down - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended significantly lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday as investors took profits after the market rose to seven-month highs on Tuesday.

The general index of the market dropped 1.86% to close at 887.09 points, off the day's lows of 883.31 points. The Large Cap index fell 2.0% and the Mid Cap index ended 1.47% down. Turnover was an improved 94.97 million euros in volume of 29,571,752 shares.

All blue chip stocks ended lower, led by Piraeus Bank (-4.90%), PPC (-3.90%), Sarantis (-3.21%), Eurobank (-3.03%) and Lamda Development (-2.84%). Among market sectors, Commerce (-2.99%), Telecoms (-2.81%) and Banks (-2.48%) moved down and only Insurance moved up (2.85%).

Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 83 to 20 with another 15 issues unchanged. Kepenou Mills (7.02%) and Epilektos (4.76%) were top gainers, while Lanakam (-8.02%) and Frigoglass (-5.0%) were top losers.