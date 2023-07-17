 Greek stocks end 1.65% down - iefimerida.gr
Greek stocks end 1.65% down

Συνεδρίαση του Χρηματιστηρίου Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών / Φωτογραφία αρχείου: Nikos Libertas / SOOC
NEWSROOM

Greek stocks ended significantly lower on the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, hit by a wave of profit-taking after last week's big gains.

The general index of the market lost 1.65% to close at 1,303.79 points, finding support at the 1,300-point level. The Large Cap index ended 1.71% down and the Mid Cap index fell 0.69%. Turnover was a moderate 78.59 million euros in volume of 19,182,835 shares.

Mytilineos (1.46%), Aegean Airlines (1.0%) and Jumbo (0.58%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Coca Cola HBC (-4.94%), Sarantis (-3.81%) and Quest Holdings (-3.73%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Health (3.46%) and Industrial Products (1.22%) moved up, while Food (-4.85%) and Oil (-2.79%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 71 to 39, with another 12 issues unchanged. AAA (9.84%) and Domiki Crete (9.33%) were top gainers, while Leventeris (-7.88%) and Coca Cola HBC (-4.94%) were top losers.

ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
