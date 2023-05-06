Greek stocks end 1.15% up - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended significantly higher on the Athens Stock Exchange on Friday, pushing the general index of the market above the 1,100 level, moving in line with an upward trend prevailing in other European markets.

The index jumped 1.15% to close at 1,111.24 points, for a net gain of 2.41% in the week. The index is up 19.52% so far this year. The Large Cap index ended 1.15% up and the Mid Cap index rose 0.66%. Turnover was 71.26 million euros in volume of 23,921,939 shares.

Sarantis (4.02%), National Bank (3.63%), Jumbo (3.57%) and Quest Holdings (2.88%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Mytilineos (-0.76%) and Motor Oil (-0.28%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Personal Products (3.38%) and Health (2.20%) moved up, while Financial Services (-1.09%) and Telecoms (-0.15%) moved down.

Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 56 to 38 with another 19 issues unchanged. AVAX (4.09%) and Sararntis (4.02%) were top gainers, while Sato (-18.52%) and ANEK (-14.16%) were top losers.