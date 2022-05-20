 Greek stocks end 1.04% up - iefimerida.gr
Greek stocks end 1.04% up

Stock market indicators / Shutterstock
Greek stocks rebounded in line with other European markets, after the previous days' sharp fall.

The general index of the market rose 1.04% to end at 860.06 points, off the day's highs of 861.81 points. The index ended 0.80% down in the week, losing 6.76% in May and 3.73% so far this year.

The Large Cap index ended 1.31% up and the Mid Cap index rose 0.15%. Turnover was 82.04 million euros in volume of 31,681,727 shares.

Eurobank (5.48%), National Bank (4.46%) and Piraeus Port (4.42%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while OTE (-3.11%), OPAP (-2.30%) and Viohalco (-1.97%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Banks (4.17%) and Personal Products (2.08%) moved up, while Telecoms (-3.10%) and Commerce (-2.30%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 77 to 48, with another 15 issues unchanged. Yalco (19.23%) and Bitros Holdings (11.76%) were top gainers, while Evrofarma (-7.56%) and Kepenou Mills (-7.41%) were top losers.

