Greek stocks end up - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks rebounded on Friday after a two-day decline which pushed the general index of the market 2.82% lower in the Athens Stock Exchange.

The index rose 0.75% to close at 889.90 points, off the day's highs of 892.16 points. The index ended the week with a net fall of 0.88%, rising 1.79% in November and falling by 0.39% so far this year.

The Large Cap index ended 0.81% up and the Mid Cap index ended 0.48% higher. Turnover was 49.31 million euros in volume of 16,517,317 shares. Elvalhalcor (6.22%), Piraeus Bank (4.05%) and Jumbo (3.93%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Sarantis (-1.81%), National Bank (-1.20%) and Alpha Bank (-0.80%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Personal Products (3.70%) and Raw Materials (3.29%) moved up, while Insurance (-0.99%) and Real Estate (-0.79%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 65 to 43, with another 14 issues unchanged. Nakas (9.62%) and Mathios (8.13%) were top gainers, while Akritas (-7.96%) and Voyatzoglou Systems (-5.61%) were top losers.