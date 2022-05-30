Greek ships should avoid waters under Iran's jurisdiction, says shipping ministry - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Shipping Ministry issued a "strong recommendation" to Greek shipping companies to avoid waters under Iran's jurisdiction, ministry sources said on Monday.

It was added that this recommendation should be taken into account when sailing in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

One of the two Greek ships that were seized last week by Iranian naval forces, 'Prudent Warrior', is anchored at Bandar Abbas port in Iran, while 'Delta Poseidon', is still in the Persian Gulf.

Two Greeks in the 25-strong crew are onboard 'Delta Poseidon', while 8 Greeks and one Cypriot are onboard 'Prudent Warrior', which has a crew of 23.

All crew members on both ships are in good health, sources noted.