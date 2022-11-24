Greek shipowners agree to raise annual contribution to state, updating agreement - iefimerida.gr

The Greek government and the shipping community signed an update to an agreement that guarantees the state 60 million euros paid voluntarily per year, starting this year (2022).

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras signed on the government side, while standing in for shipowners was Union of Greek Shipowners President Melina Travlos. A total of 91.56% of all tonnage of companies managing Greek- and foreign-flagged ships supported the amendment, which updates a 2019 agreement for a voluntary contribution of 40 million euros annually.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The signing came after long negotiations with the European Commission. According to the Finance ministry, the Greek authorities' goal was to ensure the competitiveness of Greek-owned shipping sector while maximizing the benefits for the Greek economy and Greek society.