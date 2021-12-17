 Greek president receives newly elected KINAL president | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
Greek president receives newly elected KINAL president

Photo credit: EUROKINISSI/ TATIANA BOLARI
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou received newly elected Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis at the Presidential Mansion on Friday.

Sakellaropoulou congratulated Androulakis and noted he was succeeding Fofi Gennimata, a dynamic woman who served the public in Greece with ethos. "You are heading a historical party at a time of great challenges, for which we need national unity and collaboration by all political powers," she said.

Androulakis spoke of the difficult situation in the party after Gennimata's unexpected death, and said efforts would focus on turning the party into a key player again, "with a strong social-democratic program that will meet today's challenges, especially on inequality and opportunities for the younger generations".

