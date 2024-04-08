Greek president Sakellaropoulou hosts official lunch for visiting Slovenian president - iefimerida.gr

Today's visit reflects the high level of Greek-Slovenian relations and the ties of friendship that lie in the deep past, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Monday at an official lunch in honor of visiting Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar.

At the Presidential Mansion, Sakellaropoulou said that during her official visit to Slovenia three years ago, she had visited the town of Koper, the town of origin of Greece's first governor, Ioannis Kapodistrias, "one of the most significant politicians that Greece has known, who has left an indelible mark on Greek and European history."

The two countries' relationship remains stable and is enforced through membership in the European Union and NATO, among others, while both countries remain committed to international law and good neighborhood relations, despite worsening conflicts. "We unequivocally condemn every form of revisionism and every attempt for a violent overturning of recognized borders," the Greek president said. "We recognize the right of countries to self-defence, but at all times with respect to international humanitarian law, and we support every effort aimed at protecting civilians and restoring peace."

In her response, Pirc Musar referred to the relations between the two countries and the warm welcome to Athens, and said that in less than a month Slovenia will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its EU membership, while the country also celebrates its 20th anniversary since joining NATO.

Both her country and Greece are steadfastly committed to the European accession of Balkan countries and the European prospects of the Western Balkans, while she also spoke of the need for unity and solidarity to face continuing challenges at European and international levels.

Pirc Musar also referred to prospects of further collaboration in tourism, as well as to the need for measures to fight extreme climate phenomena, especially during the summer. She also referred to Slovenian athletes in Greek teams, especially in the Panathinaicos FC.

At a ceremony earlier, the Greek president conferred upon her Slovenian counterpart the medal of the Grand Cross of the Order of the Redeemer.