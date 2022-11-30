 Greek president decorates Christmas tree with children from Chatzikiriakio orphanage - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek president decorates Christmas tree with children from Chatzikiriakio orphanage

Η Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου στόλισε το χριστουγεννιάτικο δέντρο του Προεδρικού Μεγάρου παρέα με παιδιά από το Χατζηκυριάκειο Ίδρυμα
Η Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου στόλισε το χριστουγεννιάτικο δέντρο του Προεδρικού Μεγάρου παρέα με παιδιά από το Χατζηκυριάκειο Ίδρυμα / Φωτογραφία: ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ-ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed a group of children from the Chatzikiriakio girls' orphanage in Piraeus to help her decorate the Presidential Mansion's Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Excited by the decoration process and the mansion's high ceilings and imposing interiors, the girls avidly enquired about the building's history and former presidents. Sakellaropoulou answered all their questions, gave them a tour and presented them with gifts for their valuable contribution.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

At a Christmas buffet laden with seasonal delicacies, Sakellaropoulou and the children exchanged holiday wishes ahead of the upcoming festive season.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ