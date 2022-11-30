Greek president decorates Christmas tree with children from Chatzikiriakio orphanage - iefimerida.gr

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed a group of children from the Chatzikiriakio girls' orphanage in Piraeus to help her decorate the Presidential Mansion's Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Excited by the decoration process and the mansion's high ceilings and imposing interiors, the girls avidly enquired about the building's history and former presidents. Sakellaropoulou answered all their questions, gave them a tour and presented them with gifts for their valuable contribution.

At a Christmas buffet laden with seasonal delicacies, Sakellaropoulou and the children exchanged holiday wishes ahead of the upcoming festive season.