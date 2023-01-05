Greek Port Authority boat harassed by Turkish vessel off Farmakonissi - iefimerida.gr

A Greek Port Authority (PA) patrol boat was harassed early on Thursday by a Turkish coast guard vessel.
The PA boat was on patrol in Greek waters and in the process of identifying three Turkish fishing boats in the sea off Farmakonissi, in the SE Aegean.
According to the Port Authority headquarters, the Turkish vessel carried out dangerous maneuvers in order to ram the Greek boat, but left eastwardly towards the Turkish coast when the Port Authority boat fired warning flares.
