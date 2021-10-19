Greek politician, Dora Bakoyiannis, diagnosed with cancer -Full spectrum of Greek parliament in assistance and solidarity | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A wave of sympathy for Dora Bakoyiannis flowed in from all parliamentary groups, after her post stating serious health issue.

Dora Bakoyiannis was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, at a very early stage. Having always been a fighter, she stated “ I am determined to win this battle, I feel absolutely positive for its course”.

The post itself runs as following: “Five hundred people every year are diagnosed with multiple myeloma in Greece, now I happen to be one of them. It is of an early stage and the prediction of its course runs optimistic. Being diagnosed with cancer never sounds pleasing, it is beyond one’s control, it comes out of nowhere, and it is precisely that what scares one the most. It comes in all threatening to oneself and to the ones beloved. But it is to be fought and to be done with. It is beyond doubt I have never stepped back in fight. I intend to go on working for the land and the people I treasure the most, along with getting treatment. I need to share with the other 499 people suffering the same illness, that one has to learn how to live with it. Along with it. It is a new factor, a new issue to be faced, no more than that. No need to loose one’s courage, no need to change course. I am positive I had to speak out in truth, as hiding has never been my course of action. I am fully trustful

of the Greek doctors in charge and in full breath positive and determined to fight”.