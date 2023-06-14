 Greek PM Sarmas announces three-day national mourning for shipwreck tragedy - iefimerida.gr
Greek PM Sarmas announces three-day national mourning for shipwreck tragedy

A three-day period of national mourning for the victims of the shipwreck tragedy off Pylos was announced by Greek caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas' office on Wednesday evening.

It takes effect at 21:00 on Wednesday through 00:00 on Friday, in memoriam of the victims of the tragic shipwreck in international waters west of Greece, it was noted in the announcement. Moreover, everyone's thoughts are with all the victims of the ruthless traffickers who take advantage of human misery, it was added.

