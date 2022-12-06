Greek PM Mitsotakis meets with Albanian PM Rama in Tirana, on sidelines of summit - iefimerida.gr

The issue of the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone and issues related to the Greek ethnic minority were raised by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis is at Tirana for the EU-Western Balkans summit.

"I believe we are close to seeing progress and a resolution of the delimitation issue of the maritime zones between us," he said. The premier added that Greece strongly supports Albania's European prospects, and noted the strong ties between the two countries.

On his part, Rama expressed the hope the Greek PM would soon be able to visit the Greek ethnic minority, a trip he had to postpone due to weather, and apologized to Mitsotakis for statements made during an interview to Euractiv, saying, "I saw how they were rendered, and they do not represent the situation in Greece."