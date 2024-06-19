Greek-Owned Ship Sinks in Red Sea Near Yemen Following Houthi Attacks - iefimerida.gr

The Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged vessel Tutor, has sunk in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after twin attacks from Houthi forces, reported the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Owned by Greek shipping company Evalend Shipping, the Tutor was last known to be afloat despite parts of its stern submerged and its engine room fully flooded. One crew member remains missing.

Evalend officials were not available for comment. UKMTO confirmed that military authorities have spotted debris and oil at the ship’s last known location.

The 22 Filipino crew members were evacuated by the USS Philippine Sea, a naval warship, while one crew member is still unaccounted for.

The Tutor sustained severe damage to its engine room and continued to take on water while awaiting assistance from two large tugs. The tug “Gladiator” reached the on Tuesday, with “Hercules” expected today, likely awaiting instructions from the managing company to address potential pollution and the deployment of chemical cleaning agents.

On Monday, the U.S. government, leading a coalition developed in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to prevent attacks by Yemeni rebels against commercial vessels, announced that a Filipino sailor from the Tutor’s crew was killed in last week’s Houthi strikes.