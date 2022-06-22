Greek ministerial committee approves five PPPs on road and irrigation projects - iefimerida.gr

Five new projects involving roadworks and water management worth 1.5 billion euros were approved on Wednesday by the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Public-Private Partnerships (ICPPP), chaired by Alternate Development & Investments Minister Nikos Papathanassis.

The ICPPP comprises the ministers of Economy, Development, Finance, Environment & Energy, Infrastructure & Transport.

Works approved include the following:

- Vertical axis of Drama-Amfipoli (Paleokomi), nearly 43km long, upgrading the existing road and setting out new sections

- Study, construction and funding of the upgrade of road EO2 (Mavrovouni to Edessa, Giannitsa diversion, Chalkidona diversion), and operation/maintenance of the bridge section over Axios River to Edessa, improving access to the Thessaloniki International Airport and many regional ones

- Construction of dam at Enipeas River at Farsala (Palioderdi region), water distribution networks and other associated projects, improving irrigation efficiency, bringing Greece in line with EU directives on water

- Projects to develop the water resources of Tavronitis River in the Chania region of Crete including building the Derianos and Sebronitis dams and connecting tunnels, facilitating irrigation of Platanias and Kissamos farmlands and managing climate change flooding

- Transport and distribution of Nestos River water to the Xanthi plain, irrigating nearly 5,600 hectares (56,000 stremmas) with the worst salinisation issues

The Infrastructure ministry said that a call for tenders for four of the PPPs, worth 960.14 million euros of the total, will be issued within the summer.