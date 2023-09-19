 Greek migration min. speaks with Turkish interior min.; both agree to intensify battle against illegal migration - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek migration min. speaks with Turkish interior min.; both agree to intensify battle against illegal migration

Δημήτρης Καιρίδης
Δημήτρης Καιρίδης / Φωτογραφία: ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek Migration & Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis spoke on the phone with Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikay on Tuesday.

According to Greek government sources, Kairidis pointed out that it would be to the benefit of both countries if they were to cooperate meaningfully, at both bilateral and European level, in battling illegal migration routes.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Yerlikay, who initiated the meeting, stated that Türkiye is against illegal migration, and agreed with his Greek counterpart that better cooperation on this issue and intensified communication between the two ministers is required.

The Turkish minister conveyed his condolences on the recent death of the five members of the Greek humanitarian mission in a road accident in Libya, while Kairidis accepted an invitation to visit Ankara at his earliest convenience.

Greek and Turkish state leaders and ministers are currently attending the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, with the two countries' premiers scheduled to meet on Wednedsay morning.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ