Greek migration min. speaks with Turkish interior min.; both agree to intensify battle against illegal migration - iefimerida.gr

Greek Migration & Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis spoke on the phone with Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikay on Tuesday.

According to Greek government sources, Kairidis pointed out that it would be to the benefit of both countries if they were to cooperate meaningfully, at both bilateral and European level, in battling illegal migration routes.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Yerlikay, who initiated the meeting, stated that Türkiye is against illegal migration, and agreed with his Greek counterpart that better cooperation on this issue and intensified communication between the two ministers is required.

The Turkish minister conveyed his condolences on the recent death of the five members of the Greek humanitarian mission in a road accident in Libya, while Kairidis accepted an invitation to visit Ankara at his earliest convenience.

Greek and Turkish state leaders and ministers are currently attending the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, with the two countries' premiers scheduled to meet on Wednedsay morning.