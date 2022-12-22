Greek MEP Eva Kaili to remain in jail for another month, Belgian authorities decide - iefimerida.gr

Belgian authorities decided on Thursday to extend the detention of Greek MEP Eva Kaili and former Europarliament Vice-President, held on a case related to corruption and money laundering, for another month.

Kaili's lawyer had requested she be released wearing an electronic tracking device, pending trial, but the court rejected it.

According to a press release by the federal prosecutor of Brussels, Kailihas the right to appeal within 24 hours and to request anew to be released in 15 days wearing a tracking device.

If she does not appeal within 24 hours, she can appeal again in a month's time.

The prosecutor's office mentioned in its statement that Kaili appeared before a pretrial council in the context of an extensive investigation into a case related to organized crime, corruption, and money laundering, and declined to provide further information at this stage.

According to an Agence France-Presse report citing his lawyer, her partner Francesco Giorgi will remain in detention for a month.