Greek MEP Attacked in Tirana: Athens Demands Action, Condemnation from Brussels - iefimerida.gr

A shocking attack on a Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP) in Tirana has drawn sharp condemnation from Athens and sparked calls for increased protection of elected officials.

Freddy Beleris, an MEP with Greece's ruling New Democracy party, was assaulted with eggs while exiting the Albanian Parliament building during an official European Parliament mission.

The Greek Foreign Ministry swiftly issued a statement denouncing the attack and demanding that Albanian authorities take immediate action to guarantee the safety of all MEPs and ensure they can carry out their duties without hindrance.

"This assault is an unacceptable violation of the respect and security owed to elected representatives of the European Union," the Ministry said. "Albanian authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents and safeguard the freedom of MEPs to fulfill their responsibilities."

The attack also drew strong condemnation from Mr. Beleris' New Democracy colleagues in the European Parliament. Eliza Vozemberg, speaking on behalf of the party's MEPs, expressed unwavering support for Beleris and emphasized the critical need to protect the safety of all European Parliament representatives.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the attack on our colleague Freddy Beleris," stated Vozemberg. "This incident is a direct affront to the principles of democracy and the sanctity of the European Parliament. We call on Albanian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Mr. Beleris was in Tirana as part of an official delegation from the EU-Albania Stabilization and Association Parliamentary Committee.

The attack has raised serious concerns about the security of MEPs conducting official business abroad and underscored the need for stronger measures to ensure their safety and protect their ability to represent the interests of European Union citizens without fear of intimidation or violence.