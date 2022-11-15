Greek, Italian, French, and Cyprus defense ministers meet in Brussels - iefimerida.gr

The National Defense Ministers of Greece, Italy, France, and Cyprus met on the sidelines of the Council of the European Union's Foreign Relations/Defense meeting on Tuesday and discussed coordination and collaboration before security threats in the East Meditterranean region.

In the quadrilateral meeting, Greece's Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Italy's Guido Crosetto, France's Sébastien Lecornu and Cyprus' Charalambos Petrides also agreed to raise the number of joint exercises and boost military collaboration among their countries, a Greek ministry statement said.

France's Defense Minister Lecornu took the initiative for the Brussels meeting, which also included a review of the recent exercise 'Eunomia 3-22'.