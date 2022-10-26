Greek-Israeli relations 'strategic' and on solid footing, Israeli sources say - iefimerida.gr

Greek-Israeli relations are of strategic importance and any improvement in Israeli-Turkish relations will not be carried out to the detriment of Greek-Israeli relations, sources in the Middle Eastern country said on Wednesday.

Greece and Israel have a "strategic collaboration and friendship" as well as "common interests and mutual benefits", and the growth of their relationship is extended to their peoples as well: Israeli tourist flows to Greece have steadily increased over the last few years and continue to do so, they said. In addition, the two countries have developed cultural and academic ties, exchange of information, and military collaboration, focusing on the export of military equipment to Greece.

Today's developments include challenges - technological changes, the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia's war with Ukraine - that are creating instability and polarization within communities, the sources explained. Israel's rapprochement with Turkey, an important country of the region, is part of its policy of contributing towards solutions so that tension in the region is reduced.