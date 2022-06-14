Greek and Israeli civil protection authorities sign first MoC - iefimerida.gr

Greek and Israeli civil protection authorities signed their first Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) during the visit to Israel of Greek Minister for Civil Protection & Climate Change, Christos Stylianides, it was reported on Tuesday.

It was signed by both Stylianides and Israel’s Defense Minister Αlon Schuster, while Head of Israel’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Yoram Laredo, also attended.

Under the new MoC, the two countries will promote joint actions to strengthen disaster preparedness, especially in the areas of forecast design, development and monitoring, and also in early warning systems. In addition, they will work together to improve emergency response capabilities by providing mutual assistance and closer cooperation in the fields of research and technology.