Greek government delegation concluding its visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - iefimerida.gr

A Greek government delegation currently in Saudi Arabia will wrap up its visit to Riyadh with a series of working meetings with Saudi officials and ministers on Monday.

According to the programme, at 10:00 (11:00 local time) Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis and Deputy Minister of Development and Investment Ioannis Tsakiris, together with the Secretary General of International Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President of Enterprise Greece Ioannis Smyrlis will have a meeting with the heads of the Pension Fund of Saudi Arabia.

After the meeting, Fragogiannis will give an interview to Arab News followed by a series of meetings with ministers. At 13:00 (12:00 local time) a meeting has been scheduled with Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Group as well as a meeting with the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Adel al Jaber.

The contacts of the Greek government delegation will end at 16:30 (15:30 local time) with a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman al Saud and a meeting between Smyrlis with the Saudi Minister of Telecommunications.