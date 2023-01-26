Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes inclusion of Odessa's historic city centre in World Heritage List - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the World Heritage Committee's decision to inscribe the Historic Centre of the city of Odessa, in Ukraine, on the World Heritage List, it said in a statement on Thursday.

This decision "is a successful outcome of coordinated efforts, in which the Greek side took the lead, as a member of the Committee -in coordination with Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy and Japan- in order to immediately respond to Ukraine's request for the city's protection, especially under the current war conditions prevailing in the region," noted the Greek ministry.

Furthermore, "following relevant instructions from the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, [the ministry] engaged in a diplomatic campaign in order to bend any reservations, considering the protection of this emblematic city of utmost importance for Hellenism, as well as for Ukraine," it added.

The Historic Centre of Odessa has also been inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger, which could provide Ukraine with extra technical and financial international assistance for its protection, but also for its repair - in the event of damages incurred by the war.