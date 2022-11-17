Greek FM welcomes Libyan parliament speaker's condemnation of the Turkish-Libyan agreements - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with Libyan House of Representatives President and Al Qubbah town representative Aguila Saleh Issa on Thursday, expressing Greece's appreciation over his condemnation of the Turkish-Libyan 'memoranda'.

In a tweet, Dendias, who is wrapping up his visit to Libya, said Aguila Saleh Issa had condemned both so-called Turkish-Libyan memoranda signed in 2019 and 2022.

Furthermore, the Greek minister said the two officials held "a constructive discussion on parliamentary issues and bilateral relations."

While in Libya, Dendias also met with Head of the Libya National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the Heads of Committees of the Libyan House of Representatives, among others.