 Greek FM welcomes Kherson's liberation by Ukrainian forces - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek FM welcomes Kherson's liberation by Ukrainian forces

Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών
Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών © EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/ΑΡΧΕΙΟΥ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the liberation of Kherson, "a city with a Greek name," by Ukrainian forces, in a statement on Friday evening.

Greeks Evgenios Voulgaris and Nikoforos Theotokis successively became the city's archbishops at the end of the 18th century, noted the ministry.

The ministry added that Greece supports the territorial integrity and indpendence of Ukraine and of all states.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ