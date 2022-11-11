Greek FM welcomes Kherson's liberation by Ukrainian forces - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the liberation of Kherson, "a city with a Greek name," by Ukrainian forces, in a statement on Friday evening.
Greeks Evgenios Voulgaris and Nikoforos Theotokis successively became the city's archbishops at the end of the 18th century, noted the ministry.
The ministry added that Greece supports the territorial integrity and indpendence of Ukraine and of all states.
