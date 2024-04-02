Greek FM Gerapetritis meets with Cyprus President Christodoulides - iefimerida.gr

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis and President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides held a working meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Tuesday evening.

Also present were Gerapetritis' counterpart Constantinos Kombos and Deputy Minister of European Affairs Marilena Raouna.

The meeting took place as part of regular contacts between Greece and the Republic of Cyprus. Various bilateral and international issues, including the Cyprus issue, were discussed.