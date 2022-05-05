 Greek FM Dendias meets with his Spanish counterpart Albares in Madrid - iefimerida.gr
Greek FM Dendias meets with his Spanish counterpart Albares in Madrid

Two memorandums of understanding, on political consultations and collaboration in diplomatic training, were signed by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares during a meeting in Madrid on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, Dendias said they spoke of "growing Greece-Spain cooperation & coordination within EU based on shared values, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans & North Africa, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, energy security & migration, and the upcoming NATO Summit in Madrid."

Both ministers made joint statements to the press following their meeting.

Earlier, Dendias had met with Meritxell Batet, speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies. In a tweet, he said they had a "fruitful discussion on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, the common Greek-Spanish Mediterranean identity, EU issues and challenges for Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine & the migration-refugee issue."

