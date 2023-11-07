Greek FM in constant communication with 8 Greek nationals at St. Porphyrios monastery in Gaza city - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry, via the Consulate General of Greece in Jerusalem, is in constant communication with the eight Greek nationals who have remained at the Orthodox monastery of St. Porphyrios in Gaza city, noted Greek diplomatic sources on Tuesday evening.

The names of all 8 Greeks who remained at the monastery have been relayed to both the Israeli and Egyptian authorities, while Israeli authorities have been informed about the stay of Greek nationals at the monastery.

The Greek ministry of foreign affairs remains on alert, it was added. When the Rafa crossing reopens and it becomes feasible for Greek nationals to cross there, they can be transported - if they so wish - to Egypt, sources added.