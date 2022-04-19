Greek FM condemns vandalism of Hagia Sophia’s Imperial Gate - iefimerida.gr

Images of the vandalised Imperial Gate in Hagia Sophia at Istanbul, a Unesco World Heritage Site, "causes us revulsion and sadness," the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted on Tuesday.
"We call on relevant authorities to do what is necessary so that those responsible can be brought to justice," said the Greek ministry, adding "and to also immediately repair the damage to this monument.”
