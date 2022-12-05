 Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on Greece's debt - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on Greece's debt

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday welcomed a landmark Eurogroup decision to activate debt settlement measures worth 6.0 billion euros for Greece.

"This decision acknowledges that following the country's exit from the enhanced supervision status in August, a new chapter for the country and our economy - despite multiple external crises - with a positive course and favourable prospects has opened," Staikouras said. The FinMin added that this decision certified that Greece continues - consistenly and efficiently - to implement reforms and its National Plan for Recovery and Resilience.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Staikouras said the government will continue working with a plan, responsibility and confidence - fully aware of the difficulties - to make Greece stronger and its economy more dynamic, productive, extrovert and socially fair.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ