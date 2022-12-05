Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on Greece's debt - iefimerida.gr

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday welcomed a landmark Eurogroup decision to activate debt settlement measures worth 6.0 billion euros for Greece.

"This decision acknowledges that following the country's exit from the enhanced supervision status in August, a new chapter for the country and our economy - despite multiple external crises - with a positive course and favourable prospects has opened," Staikouras said. The FinMin added that this decision certified that Greece continues - consistenly and efficiently - to implement reforms and its National Plan for Recovery and Resilience.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Staikouras said the government will continue working with a plan, responsibility and confidence - fully aware of the difficulties - to make Greece stronger and its economy more dynamic, productive, extrovert and socially fair.