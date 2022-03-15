 Greek enterprises' turnover up 30.5% in January 2022 - iefimerida.gr
Greek enterprises' turnover up 30.5% in January 2022

Greek enterprises' turnover up 30.5% in January 2022
Greek enterprises' turnover grew 30.5%, or by 4.87 billion euros, in January this year compared with the same month in 2021, totaling 20,846,302,000 euros.

Τhe entertainment/art category recording the biggest percentage increase (728%) and the construction sector recording the biggest percentage decline (8.6%), Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Tuesday.

More specifically, for enterprises put under mandatory suspension of operations in 2020 due to the pandemic lockdown, turnover was 1,092,599,000 euros in January 2022, up 80.2% compared with the same month in 2021, led by the cinema/TV programmes/recording and music category (+2,043%), while the art/entertainment category recorded a 15.5% decline.

