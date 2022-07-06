Greek economy to grow by 3.5-4.0% this year, IOBE report says - iefimerida.gr

The Greek economy will achieve growth rates of 3.5-4.0% this year, the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research IOBE said on Wednesday.

In its quarterly report on the greek economy, the Foundation raised its forecasts for Greek economic growth and said that the inflation rate will reach 9-9.6% and the unemployment rate will be around 12-12.4% in 2022.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Presenting the report, IOBE's managing director professor Nikos Vettas, said real economic growth rate are expected to be strong despite a very high inflation, while sustaining high growth rates meant that investments and exports continued growing systematically.

Vettas noted that the Greek economy was a turning point, following its exit from the enhanced surveillance status and seeking to regain the investment grade.