Greek convoy heading to Moldova from Mariupol to resume journey on Friday - iefimerida.gr

A convoy heading for Moldova transporting staff from the Greek Consulate General in Mariupol, Greek journalists and Greek nationals will spend the night in Ukrainian territory, Greek diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Everyone is in fine health, sources added, and they noted that the convoy will have to continue its journey to Moldova on Friday morning, due to an overnight road traffic ban in Ukraine.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The convoy headed by Ambassador Fragkiskos Kostellenos has set off from the city of Zaporizhzhia, approximately 300km northwest of Mariupol, and is heading west, sources said. They noted that the entire operation was organised under extremely adverse conditions that are constantly changing, by the Consulate General in Mariupol where Consul General Manolis Androulakis has remained.

The evacuation comes after "Nostos 2" organised the Consulate General in Odessa under the coordination of general consul Dimitris Dochtsis a few days ago and "Nostos 1" to get Greeks and Cypriots out of Kiev, which was organised by the Greek and Cyprus foreign ministries.

The same sources said that the General Consulates in Mariupol and Odessa along with the Foreign Ministry's Crises Management Unit are in constant contact with the rest of Greek citizens that are still in Ukraine, including Greek seamen. They also said that the vast majority of Greeks have chosen to remain in Ukraine.