Greek novelist Christos Chomenidis awarded European Book Prize | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Greek novelist Christos A. Chomenidis for having been awarded the European Book Prize (Le Prix du Livre Européen) for his novel 'Niki', in a post on social media on Monday.
The Greek premier said his congratulations come "from a good reader as much as they come from a good friend."
Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni also congratulated Chomenidis on his award in a post on social media, saying that Chomenidis' work "honors Greek letters, honors Greece."
