Greek novelist Christos Chomenidis awarded European Book Prize | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Greek novelist Christos Chomenidis awarded European Book Prize

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Greek novelist Christos A. Chomenidis for having been awarded the European Book Prize (Le Prix du Livre Européen) for his novel 'Niki', in a post on social media on Monday.

The Greek premier said his congratulations come "from a good reader as much as they come from a good friend."

Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni also congratulated Chomenidis on his award in a post on social media, saying that Chomenidis' work "honors Greek letters, honors Greece."

