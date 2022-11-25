Greek budget tax revenue slightly up in Jan-Oct - iefimerida.gr

Greek state bond net tax revenue totaled 45.5 billion euros in the January-October period, slightly up from targets, the Finance ministry said on Friday.

The state budget, on an amended cash basis, showed a deficit of 4.770 billion in the 10-month period, down from a budget target for a shortfall of 5.023 billion and a deficit of 11.97 billion in the same period last year. The budget recorded a primary deficit of 280 million euros, from a budget target for a shortfall of 602 million and a primary deficit of 7.179 billion euros in 2021.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Net budget revenue was 48.869 billion euros, up 0.2% from budget targets, while regular budget revenue was 53.778 billion, up 0.2% from targets. VAT revenue was 17.918 billion, up 13 million from targets, special consumption tax revenue was 5.749 billion, down 63 million from targets, property taxes totaled 2.399 billion, up 45 million from targets and income tax revenue was 13.943 billion, up 6 million from targets.

Tax returns amounted to 4.909 billion euros, while Public Investment Programme revenue was 2.591 billion.

Budget spending was 53.639 billion euros, down 154 million from targets, while regular budget spending were down 159 million from targets. Public Investment Programme spending reach 7.627 billion euros, up 5 million from targets. Budget spending were down 2.014 billion euros compared with the same period in 2021.