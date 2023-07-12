Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

Greek state bond prices and yields were stable on the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Wednesday, although a decline in German Bund yields - on hopes that an upward trend in interest rates is nearing its end - widened the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds.
The 10-year Greek bond yield was 4.05% from 4.04% the previous day and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.54%, with the yield spread widening to 1.51% from 1.41% on Tuesday.
Turnover was 116 million euros, of which 78 million were buy orders.
