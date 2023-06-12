Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

Greek state bond prices and yields were stable on Monday, ahead of ECB's decisions on monetary policy on Thursday.
On the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the 10-year Greek bond yield was 3.69%, slightly from 3.68% on Friday and the 10-year German Bund yielded 2.37%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 1.32% (1.31% last week). Turnover was a heavy 300 million euros, of which 134 million were buy orders.
