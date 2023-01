Greek state bond prices rose and yields eased further in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Friday ahead of tonight's report by Fitch on the country's credit rating.

The 10-year bond yield fell to 4.16% from 4.21% on Thursday. Fitch has ranked Greece at BB, two notches down from the investment grade (BBB).

