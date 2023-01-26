Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

Greek state bond prices rose and yields fell on the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Thursday on renewed optimism over the extent of the monetary tightening policy on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 4.21% from 4.30% the previous day and the German 10-year Bund yield fell to 2.18%. The yield spread between the two benchmark bonds eased to 2.03% from 2.1% on Wednesday.

Turnover was 57 million euros, of which 20 million were buy orders.