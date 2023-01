Greek state bond prices fell and yields rose in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Tuesday. More specifically, the 10-year bond yield was 4.30% and the German 10-year Bund yield was 2.18%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 2.12%.

Turnover was 63 million euros of which 16 million were buy orders.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ