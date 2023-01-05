Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

Greek state bond prices rose and yields fell further in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Thursday.

Market sentiment was positive after Ireland successfully auctioned its first green bond of the year, raising 3.5 billion euros from the market. Ireland's borrowing programme for 2023 is almost equal to Greece's (7-11 billion euros).

The 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 4.45% from 4.53% the previous day and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.30%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 2.15% (2.26% on Wednesday). Turnover was 122 million euros, of which 93 million were buy orders.