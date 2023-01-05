 Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek bond market closing report

Οθόνη με πτωτικούς δείκτες
Φωτογραφία αρχείου: Shutterstock
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek state bond prices rose and yields fell further in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Thursday.

Market sentiment was positive after Ireland successfully auctioned its first green bond of the year, raising 3.5 billion euros from the market. Ireland's borrowing programme for 2023 is almost equal to Greece's (7-11 billion euros).

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 4.45% from 4.53% the previous day and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.30%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 2.15% (2.26% on Wednesday). Turnover was 122 million euros, of which 93 million were buy orders.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ