Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

Greek bond market closing report

State bond yields remained at high levels in the Eurozone, in low trading conditions ahead of the New Year's holidays.

In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the 10-year Greek bond yield was 4.37% and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.49%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 1.88%. Turnover was a thin 12 million euros, of which 4 million were buy orders.

