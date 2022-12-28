Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

State bond yields remained at high levels in the Eurozone, in low trading conditions ahead of the New Year's holidays.

In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the 10-year Greek bond yield was 4.37% and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.49%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds at 1.88%. Turnover was a thin 12 million euros, of which 4 million were buy orders.

