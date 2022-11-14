Greek bond market closing report - iefimerida.gr

Eurozone state bond yields fell on Monday after comments made by European Central Bank officials calling for a more cautious rise in interest rates.

In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 4.40% from 4.58% on Friday and the 10-year German Bund yielded 2.16%. The yield spread between the two benchmark bonds fell to 2.2%. Turnover was a heavy 144 million euros of which 112 million were buy orders.