Greek Armed Forces to Enter a New Era with Bold Reforms and Modernization, Deputy Defense Minister Says - iefimerida.gr

In an article for Eleftheros Typos published on December 29, Deputy Defense Minister Ioannis Kefalogiannis outlined a transformative vision for the Greek Armed Forces under the strategic initiative "Agenda 2030."

The plan aims to adapt Greece’s defense capabilities to the demands of a rapidly evolving global environment marked by technological advancements and regional conflicts.

The initiative focuses on extensive reforms to enhance interoperability, flexibility, and innovation within the military.

Kefalogiannis emphasized the importance of leveraging domestic innovation, modernizing academic and military education, and integrating cutting-edge technologies.

A significant milestone in this effort is the establishment of the Hellenic Defense Innovation Center (ELKAK), which aligns operational military needs with the country’s industrial capabilities.

Further advancements include the launch of doctoral and postgraduate programs in Greek military academies by 2025, targeting key areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

These efforts aim to enrich the capabilities of emerging units like the Joint Information Corps and specialized divisions for data analytics, AI, cyber defense, and space applications.

On the procurement front, Greece is moving forward with acquiring state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets and commissioning four advanced BELHARRA frigates.

Additionally, modernization programs for MEKO frigates, Roussen-class missile boats, and submarines are underway. Future participation in European projects, including the Eurocorvette program and the construction of Constellation-class frigates, underscores Greece’s commitment to bolstering its naval defenses.

The creation of a robust missile defense network in the Aegean also features prominently in the agenda.

Recognizing the critical role of personnel, Kefalogiannis highlighted plans to improve living conditions for military staff.

By 2030, over 4,000 housing units are expected to be completed to meet relocation needs. Efforts are also being directed at optimizing healthcare services for personnel and their families, alongside enhancing the working conditions of medical staff.

"This transformation is only the beginning," Kefalogiannis remarked, underscoring the government’s dedication to addressing the needs and concerns of the armed forces.

The reforms aim to support the unwavering commitment of Greece’s military personnel, ensuring they remain prepared to safeguard national security in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Kefalogiannis concluded by reaffirming the government's pledge to equip the armed forces with the tools and support necessary to carry out their mission effectively, fueled by their shared dedication to protecting the nation.